Alleged drink-driver's attempt at runner fails

A foreign national charged with drink driving allegedly tried to do a runner overseas.

Sergeant Simon Matheson, of Queenstown, said a 20-year-old foreign national who had been living in Queenstown was processed for drink driving after a minor car crash on Ballarat Street on Sunday.

He recorded 951mcg, and was charged with drink driving and driving while forbidden.

The man was set to appear in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, but was located by police at Queenstown Airport, where he was boarding a flight to Auckland, and then planning to travel on to Singapore.

He was arrested for breaching of bail, and will appear in court at a future date.