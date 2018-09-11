Altrusa sale funds family centre

Photo: Supplied

Queenstown children will receive help from professionals at Queenstown Family Centre to cope with issues such as family breakdown, anxiety, mild depression, learning difficulties and bullying issues, thanks to a haberdashery sale fundraiser.

Volunteer community group Altrusa raised $2200 through the annual sale in May.

The money was presented by (from left) organising committee member Cheryl Collie and Altrusa Queenstown President Margaret Melhop to Queenstown Lakes Family Centre social worker Maria Hendry and QLFC registered nurse Maria Frewen last Wednesday.