Amped to win last home game

Wakatipu’s Harry Walker-Leach scoring against Upper Clutha in Wānaka in May. PHOTO: JAMES ALLAN PHOTOGRAPHY

With the Wakatipu Premiers rugby side playing their last home game this season tomorrow against Upper Clutha, coach Tom Cunningham has two messages for his troops: "Farewell home supporters and spoil the party for the boys in yellow."

Ahead of next weekend’s semis, Wakatipu are secure in third place despite badly losing to Maniototo in Ranfurly last weekend.

But defending champs Upper Clutha need to win, or not lose by much, to claim top spot from Cromwell.

A Wakatipu win over Upper Clutha is overdue — they surrendered the White Horse Cup to them last year and lost twice more, including the final, then this year narrowly lost to them in Wānaka in a result Cunningham said "stung a little bit".

"Look, they’re a classy side, but I honestly think to a man we’d have them," Cunningham says.

"We just need to stick to our game plan, spread it wide — nothing changes too much, just trying to use our best players in the best places we can.

"But also, in a game like this against a top team, the bench really matters."

And if Wakatipu win well they will then play Upper Clutha again in the semis on the 18th — but this time in Wānaka.

Cunningham hopes tomorrow’s game — rescheduled from Saturday because of Matariki weekend — will be at the Queenstown Rec Ground.

However, if it is too chewed up from recent weather it will be at the Events Centre.

"I’m hoping we’ll still be in town, but I don’t mind where we play."

Meanwhile, Arrowtown end their season with a home game, also tomorrow, against bottom-placed Matakanui Combined.

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• Tomorrow, Wakatipu Premiers v Upper Clutha, Queenstown Recreation Ground, 2.30pm; Arrowtown v Matakanui Combined, Jack Reid Park, 2.30pm