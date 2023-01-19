Another swimmer goes missing after attempted Glenorchy rescue

Emergency services at the scene on the shore of Lake Wakatipu in Glenorchy. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

A man is missing in the water at Glenorchy after going to the aid of a child in distress - mirroring the circumstances of a drowning in the same location less than a week ago.

Emergency services have rushed back to the same Lake Wakatipu location where Leeroy Kaaho (48), also known as Linkin Kisling, of Wanaka, died last Friday after going in to help his 10-year-old son, who survived.

A police spokesperson said officers and ambulance were notified that a person was in trouble in the water at the head of the lake, near the reserve, about 4pm today.

"Despite efforts of other swimmers, people on jet boats, and a helicopter, the person has not yet been located," police said in a statement at 5.45pm.

A jet boat involved in the search for a missing swimming in Lake Wakatipu. Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

Witnesses told the Otago Daily Times the events of this afternoon mirrored what happened last Friday.

The missing man was one of three people who went to the aid of a child after they got into distress close to the mouth of the Rees River.

The child and the two other rescuers made it back to shore.

The child who got into trouble was with a family playing on a long sand bank which runs next to the river.

The witnesses believed the three rescuers, a woman and two men, were "Good Samaritans" and not related to the child in distress.

Witnessing the events was "sad to watch", one witness said.

Photo: Rhyva van Onselen

A Glenorchy resident said members of small settlement had discussed the need for an official sign to warn the public since last week’s death, although no action had been taken yet.

The area near the wharf had a steep drop-off, at a nearly 45-degree angle going down to a 21-metre drop.

Eddies at the mouth of the Rees River made the area north of the wharf ‘‘treacherous’’, as they could pull unsuspecting swimmers out.

Several drownings had happened as a result of this around Lake Wakatipu over the last two decades, the resident said.

