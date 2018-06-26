Assault suspect turns himself in

One of two men wanted over an unprovoked attack in Queenstown last week has handed himself into police.

Police today said they had charged a man in relation to an assault outside the Exchange Bar early last Thursday.

The man and another walked past a man sitting on the ground then allegedly returned to the man, kicking and punching him, in what was earlier called an unprovoked attack.

Police said a 23-year-old Waihi man had contacted them following media coverage of the assault.

He has been charged with assault with intent to injure and will appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Police are still seeking another man in relation to the assault and would like to hear from anyone who could assist their our enquiries.

- terry.wood@police.govt.nz