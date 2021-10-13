Assault victim left unconscious after single punch

An early morning street fight in Queenstown, in which one man was king-hit and knocked unconscious, has spelled the end of a dream to stay in New Zealand for the offender.

Jaydee Delaney (25), an English national, was yesterday sentenced to 120 hours’ community work by Judge Russell Walker in the Queenstown District Court, having earlier admitted assaulting an unknown male, and assaulting Konstantin Lessig with intent to injure him on July 8.

Delaney’s lawyer, Megan McCrostie, said he had subsequently resigned from his job, anticipating he would be deported following his sentencing.

His partner, who was on a partnership visa with him, would also now have to leave New Zealand.

Judge Walker said at 2.45am Delaney was heavily intoxicated outside the Church St Night’n Day after a night out with work colleagues.

He approached an unknown male and the pair exchanged words before Delaney delivered a king-hit with his right fist.

The force of the blow rendered the male unconscious.

He was eventually lifted to his feet by another unknown male and ‘‘staggered’’.

Witnesses intervened and words were exchanged between Delaney and Mr Lessig, also unknown to him.

Delaney punched Mr Lessig twice to the head and then the pair became embroiled in a fight, exchanging blows and wrestling on the footpath.

Mr Lessig was bleeding from his mouth and was taken to Lakes District Hospital for treatment.

Delaney was arrested, provided no explanation for the offending and told police it was up to them to work things out.

He showed no remorse and no concern for his victims, Judge Walker said.

However, Ms McCrostie said Delaney had been willing to participate in restorative justice, but about 30 minutes before the conference was due to take place Mr Lessig notified the co-ordinator he could no longer attend.

‘‘Mr Delaney is incredibly remorseful [and] he’s incredibly disappointed in himself,’’ Ms McCrostie said.

Delaney was sentenced to 120 hours’ community work for the assault on Mr Lessig and also ordered to pay $250 emotional harm reparation.

On the common assault charge he was sentenced to 60 hours’ community work, to be served concurrently.

- Court reporter