Aussie stones window over restaurant service

An Australian tourist unhappy with ''the service he received'' at a Queenstown restaurant on Sunday night has been charged with wilful damage.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said the 45-year-old had dined at a Beach St restaurant but, unhappy with the service, lobbed two small rocks at a window when he left.

The window broke.

Sgt Watt said the man was followed by staff, police were called and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

Police were making inquiries after a vehicle was seen ''flying'' out of Gorge Rd on to Stanley St at 1.30am on Sunday with tyres screeching.

A police unit had stopped another vehicle on Stanley St - the other vehicle slowed briefly before accelerating rapidly, going through a red light and overtaking another vehicle on the street.

Given the speed of the vehicle, police were unable to catch up with it but inquiries were continuing.

Police were also investigating the theft of $6000 of tools from a locked ute parked at Wynyard Cres.

Sgt Watt said the tools were stolen from the rear canopy between 5pm on Saturday and 9am on Sunday.

"We're interested to hear from anyone that's seen anything suspicious.''

A 17-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting from the Night'n Day on Camp St over the weekend having earlier been ''drinking vodka heavily'' and two people were arrested for drink-driving.

One 19-year-old allegedly blew 797mcg, however, no further details were available.

A 29-year-old French woman was arrested for drink-driving after allegedly blowing 599mcg at 3.20am this morning.