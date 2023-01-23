Australian who died at Glenorchy named

Flowers were placed at the lakefront after last week's death. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Police have named an Australian man who died while trying to save a child from drowning in Glenorchy last week.

He was Jonathan Jordan Young (35) from New South Wales.

Mr Young had been helping a young boy in Lake Wakatipu when he got into trouble about 4pm on Thursday, January 19. The boy was rescued.

Mr Young's body was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad about 3.50pm last Friday.

"Police's thoughts remain with Mr Young's family and friends", a police spokeswoman said today.

It was the second death in the same location in less than a week.

On Friday, January 13, Leeroy Kaaho, also known as Linkin Kisling, (48), drowned after attempting to rescue his 10-year-old son, who was pulled to safety by a member of the public.

Both deaths would be referred to the Coroner.

Official warning signs have been put up at the trouble spot following the deaths.

- Staff reporters