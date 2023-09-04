On the ball

PHOTO & REPORT: MATT PORTER

Carting the ball up is Schean Botha for the Rolleston under-11s as Cromwell under-11 players (from left) Brodee Ford, Fita Lafita and Sam McDowall line up in defence during the 11th New Zealand Junior Rugby Festival at the Queenstown Events Centre yesterday.

Held over both days of the weekend, the event attracted hundreds of young players from all over the country, who had fun in the sun as the spring weather turned it on for some fast-running rugby.

The Global Games event attracted 45 mixed boys’ and girls’ under-10 to under-13 teams from Northland, Southland and everywhere in between for a competiton in which points were not just measured in tries and shots at goal but for on-field sportsmanship and off-field behaviour from players, coaches, managers, parents and supporters.