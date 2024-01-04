Beach closes due to contamination risk

PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

People looking to swim in Sunshine Bay in Lake Wakatipu on New Year’s Day did not have the chance to go for a dip as it was closed.

The closure came about because the Queenstown Lakes District Council had notified the Otago Regional Council pollution hotline of a sewer overflow that might have led to wastewater going through stormwater to the Sunshine Bay beach.

The district council installed signs to advise people of the potential contamination and took water samples to assess it.

Late yesterday, the council could not say whether the beach was still unsafe for swimming.