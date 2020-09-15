Bee Card bus ticketing system starts today

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Queenstown will join Dunedin on the new Bee Card bus ticketing system today.
Bus fare collection will also resume and there are some timetable changes.
Adult fares remain at $2, while cash fares are $3, down from $5 per adult and $4 for those aged 5-18, The airport fare is now $4, down from $10 an adult.
Bee Cards do not have to be registered and passengers can top up on the bus, but registering a card allows top-ups to be made online.
Regional Transport Committee chairwoman Alexa Forbes said it would take slightly longer the first time a card was tagged on to a bus and processing top-ups could take up to 12 hours.
When credit was added on to registered cards, the balance would say "pending balance" until the card was used to tag on to a bus.
Approximately 77,000 cards had been activated for the Otago region and of those, over 23,200 cards were registered online.
In timetable changes, Route 1 will extend to Sunshine Bay; there will be additional peak trips on the Route 2 Arthurs Point and Arrowtown services; Shearers Rd has been added to Route 3; and Route 5 Lake Hayes Direct is now seven days per week.
There are new stops at Hanley’s Farm, Akarua Wines on Arrowtown-Lake Hayes Rd, and near Millbrook at the intersection of Malaghans Rd.
Regional council transport manager Garry Maloney said the changes reflected public feedback.