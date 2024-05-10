Skip to main content
Dunedin
14
|
9
Sunday,
Sun,
12
May
May
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Queenstown
Cyclists' pain worth it as money flows in
They cracked a million but it was cold and wet going.
Two who started machine in middle of night guilty of assaulting resident
Two who started machine in middle of night guilty of assaulting resident
Two men have been found guilty of seriously assaulting a Queenstown man after they started up a construction machine outside his home in the middle of the night.
Claim of attack after machine started
Claim of attack after machine started
A Queenstown man has described how he was attacked by two men outside his home after they turned on a concrete compacting machine in the middle of the night.
SUBSCRIBER
Browns will be high point for Gower
SUBSCRIBER
Browns will be high point for Gower
It's hard to tell if broadcaster Paddy Gower is more excited about experiencing rural Southland from a road bike today, or travelling through his beloved Browns.
Irish immigrant keen to honour heritage
Irish immigrant keen to honour heritage
Irish-born immigrant Sadhbh Ni Chathasaigh is Central Otago’s Rose of Tralee. To say her name? Sive (rhymes with five) Nee Chaw-has-ee.
Plans for a hive of industry
Plans for a hive of industry
A Queenstown company’s trying to address the "extremely high" demand for industrial/commercial land in the resort.
Kingston Three Waters’ $60m-plus pricetag
Kingston Three Waters' $60m-plus pricetag
Queenstown's council will invest $62.2million in Kingston’s reticulated sewerage and water scheme — to enable the development of 750 new residential sections.
Officially invested
Officially invested
Two Queenstowners officially have four new letters to add to their names.
Devilskin resurface
Devilskin resurface
Arrowtown's Athenaeum Hall won’t know what’s hit it.
Queenstown skifield adds to worker housing
Queenstown skifield adds to worker housing
With the worker digs shortage remaining dire, Queenstown skifield operator NZSki’s increasing its supply of staff housing.
Calling the shots for ‘Spamalot’
Calling the shots for 'Spamalot'
As a news industry veteran he might come across as straight-laced, but Dunedin’s Dave Goosselink’s a vital cog in one of the funniest shows Queenstown’s ever staged.
Turning up the competitive heat
Turning up the competitive heat
Two Queenstown volunteer fireys will be feeling a different type of heat this October.
Uplifting women globally
Uplifting women globally
Ladies, bring out your bras.
Big Bike Film Night rolls in
Big Bike Film Night rolls in
The story behind a part-time Queenstowner who spent 33 hours on his bike here last year completing a rare feat is one of the feature films in next week’s Big Bike Film Night.
Fundraiser close to home
Fundraiser close to home
Tommorow's annual Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride from Queenstown to Invercargill — a Lakes District Air Rescue Trust fundraiser — probably has more more meaning for Queenstown’s Stephen Hebbend...
Sallies' foodbank boost
Sallies' foodbank boost
Salvation Army Queenstown’s foodbank has received a timely boost, thanks to Remarkables Park’s New World.
Remembering a ‘high-achieving bloke’
Remembering a 'high-achieving bloke'
An apparel pioneer, a developer, a racing car collector and driver and an ideas man.
Bella’s Broadway dream
Bella's Broadway dream
New York’s theatrical world is beckoning for a rising Queenstown star.
Fundraising with a touch of spice
Fundraising with a touch of spice
A Pink Ribbon breakfast’s being spiced up in Queenstown tomorrow.
Time to learn the three Bs
Time to learn the three Bs
If your musical tastes swing wildly from classical to pop to rock, the Central Otago Regional Choir has just the show for you.
Read more