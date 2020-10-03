'A big blow': Boult not happy over travel plan

Jim Boult. Photo: ODT files

A one-way transtasman travel bubble was announced yesterday, but Queenstown's mayor says it's a letdown in its current format.

The Australian and NZ governments reached a deal yesterday that would see people allowed to travel from New Zealand to New South Wales and the Northern Territory quarantine-free, with flights linking the two nations beginning in two weeks, on 16 October.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it was still too early to let Australians into this country, meaning the travel will be one-way, and New Zealanders would need to do two weeks of managed isolation on their return home.

Queenstown mayor Jim Boult described the government's unwillingness to open the border to Australian visitors right now as a big blow for the tourism sector.

"I don't think Kiwis will be keen to go to Australia if they have to come back and isolate for two weeks when they come back. Where's the upside in that?"

Boult wants Australian states to be gradually cleared for travel to New Zealand.

National's leader Judith Collins doubts whether a two-way travel bubble with Australia will be opened soon.

The party wants travel bubbles opened with Pacific neighbours, including Australia, as soon as it's safe.

But Collins said National would want a border protection agency operating in this country first.

"It's an obvious thing to do but I'm not going to push it until we've got the border protection place and safety. We don't want to do what the current government did last year and export measles to Samoa. We don't want to do that with Covid-19."