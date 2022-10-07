Big farm fire shuts road to Glenorchy

Flames up to 30 metres high are burning a large area of farm land at Mt Creighton, forcing the closure of the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the blaze was reported about 4.30pm today and believed to be a controlled burn-off that got out of control.

She said the fire covered a large area and the flames were up to 30m high.

A fire appliance from Glenorchy was at the scene, along with three helicopters with monsoon buckets.

The Queenstown-Glenorchy Rd would be closed for some time while the fire was being extinguished, she said.