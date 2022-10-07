Friday, 7 October 2022

6.00 pm

Big farm fire shuts road to Glenorchy

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    Flames up to 30 metres high are burning a large area of farm land at Mt Creighton, forcing the closure of the road between Queenstown and Glenorchy.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the blaze was reported about 4.30pm today and believed to be a controlled burn-off that got out of control.

    She said the fire covered a large area and the flames were up to 30m high.

    A fire appliance from Glenorchy was at the scene, along with three helicopters with monsoon buckets.

    The Queenstown-Glenorchy Rd would be closed for some time while the fire was being extinguished, she said. 

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter