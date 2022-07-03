Black ice warning in Queenstown, Cardrona

The Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService

Road users in Queenstown and Cardrona areas are warned to watch out for black ice today.

A spokeswoman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said the Crown Range, linking the resort town and Wanaka, and upper sections of the Cardrona Valley have sections of black ice.

These have been gritted and drivers are advised to take extreme care.

A small amount of snow fell overnight on the Crown Range.

In the Whakatipu Basin, the roads were mostly wet this morning but watch out for ice and grit.

Temperatures were down -3degC in the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8).

In Central Otago, Danseys Pass Road is closed (from the gates past the Danseys Pass Hotel) due to ice and snow.