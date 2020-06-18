Builder imprisoned for string of offences

A Queenstown builder has been sentenced to prison for a string of offences, including his seventh and eighth convictions for drink-driving.

Appearing before Judge Russell Walker in the Queenstown District Court on Monday, Ashley Rowlands (32) admitted charges of stealing petrol worth $50 from the Challenge Lincoln service station, on March 29; unlawfully being in an enclosed yard, disorderly behaviour and obstructing a medical officer, all on April 30 in Queenstown; drink-driving (556mcg), in John St, Invercargill, on November 30 last year, and drink-driving (150mcg), in Beach St, Queenstown, on April 26.

On March 29, Rowlands drove an unregistered, unwarranted vehicle into the Challenge Lincoln service station, and after filling it with petrol, told a staff member he could not pay.

Instead, he left his passport, saying he would return and pay for the petrol in a week’s time.

On March 30, five days after the country went into the Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown, Rowlands breached Ministry of Health instructions banning unnecessary travel by entering a worksite at the Queenstown Recreation Ground, where HEB Construction was undertaking a wastewater network upgrade.

An intoxicated Rowlands refused the worksite manager’s request to leave, and ran through and around "multiple hazards" for about five minutes as he was being chased.

He told police he used alcohol as a coping strategy because he was "feeling low", and on April 30, he had mixed alcohol with "psychosis pills".

Judge Walker reduced the starting point of 18 months’ prison by 25% to 13 months for the defendant’s guilty plea, and gave him leave to apply for the sentence to be converted to home detention.

Rowlands was disqualified for 28 days, with alcohol interlock and zero-alcohol licence provisions, and ordered to pay $50 reparation to the petrol station.