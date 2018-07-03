Burglars raid same Queenstown building site twice

Building materials and other expensive items were stolen from the Queenstown Country Club site between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo: ODT

A Queenstown building site which will house a new 300 home retirement village was targeted by burglars twice.

Building materials and other expensive items were stolen from the Queenstown Country Club site between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

The burglaries at the construction site, situated off Ladies Mile between Shotover Country and Lake Hayes Estate, came to the attention of police on Monday morning.

Concrete mixers, hand mixers, grinders and other building equipment were taken from a house under construction on the site during the first incident.

The burglars cut padlocks off a container and broke into it to take a number of tools locked inside.

Police believe the second incident took place on the same night, with more tools and building materials being taken.

Sergeant Keith Newell, of Queenstown, said: "They are targeting tools and equipment off of building sites.

"Traders should make sure their equipment is easily identifiable with labels.

"If you happen to see any suspicious circumstances, you should call the police.''

Police do not yet know the exact time the burglaries took place or the total value of the items taken.

Queenstown Country Club has been contacted for a comment.

By Joshua Walton