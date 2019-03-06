Bus drivers to strike in Queenstown

Bus drivers in Queenstown will walk off the job on Friday over what they say are negotiations going nowhere and unsafe buses.

Members at Ritchie’s Queenstown have voted to take strike action from midnight tomorrow to midnight Friday.

Despite three bargaining sessions, they say Ritchies has refused to move on any wage increases for the Queenstown drivers and refuses to attend mediation.

The Queenstown drivers are negotiating on the same collective agreement but a separate pay rate schedule to Dunedin drivers, who took strike action over the weekend.

The drivers are asking for $21 dollars an hour, to keep up with the cost of living in one of the most expensive places in New Zealand.

They say there are also serious health and safety concerns over the lack of a health and safety committee, a lack of training and neglected buses.