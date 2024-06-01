Business summit with carbon zero in mind

Queenstown's lofty goal of achieving a carbon-zero visitor economy by 2030 is behind a new business summit being held in the resort this month.

Destination Queenstown and the Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce have collaborated on the inaugural "Electrifying Queenstown" business summit, supported by Aurora Energy, which will help local businesses decarbonise, save costs and unlock the economic benefits of electrification.

The meeting will be held on June 24 at Millbrook Resort. Guest speakers include Rewiring Aotearoa and Forest Lodge Orchard chief executive Mike Casey, Climate Action Company founder Finn Ross, of Lake Hāwea Station, and Aurora’s asset management and planning general manager Glenn Coates.

There would also be an interactive tradeshow exhibit, at which businesses could talk to experts about low-interest finance options, carbon counting, electric transport, charging solutions and solar.

In a statement, DQ chief executive Mat Woods said for the Queenstown-Lakes’ visitor economy to be carbon-zero within six years, local businesses and tourism operators needed to recognise the rewards of switching to renewable energy solutions, such as hydrogen, wind and solar, to enable fully electric heating, cooking and transport.

"One of the most effective ways to decarbonise is by going electric," he said.

"We’re excited to have experts joining Electrifying Queenstown to share knowledge and practical ideas to support the tourism and business community to shift to a sustainable future."

Chamber chief executive Sharon Fifield said the one-day event aimed to shift the question of business decarbonisation from "why" to "how", and noted a common misconception was business profitability and growth needed to "take a hit".

"You can protect the planet without sacrificing your bottom line and we’re thrilled to bring this event to Queenstown, sharing the benefits and opportunities that come with electrifying a business including cost savings, operational efficiencies, and emissions reductions."

The event would be free to attend, however registrations were essential via DQ’s website.