Butcher, baker . . .

Photo: supplied

Queenstown's iconic Fergburger empire’s applied for resource consent for a Fergbaker takeaway in Arrowtown’s Ramshaw Lane.

It’ll be Ferg Foods Ltd’s second business in Arrowtown, following its popular Fergbutcher which opened in Bush Creek Rd two years ago.

The bakery will occupy two ground floor units at the western end of Ramshaw Ln.

Works will include a double door entranceway and materials like hardwood timber panelling and dark-stained hard meranti plywood also found in Ferg Foods outlets in Queenstown’s Shotover St.