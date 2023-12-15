Campbell headlines at The Hills

Hoping for home advantage: Queenstown golfer Ben Campbell’s one of 20 pros teeing off in The Hills Invitational tourney this weekend. PICTURE: GETTY IMAGES

Recent Hong Kong Open winner, Queenstown pro golfer Ben Campbell, headlines a stellar 20-man field for this weekend’s The Hills Invitational Pro-Am.

Following his ground-breaking win in Hong Kong last month, where he edged out Major winner Cameron Smith, of Australia, Campbell missed qualifying for a LIV Golf place after missing the top-20 playoffs by one shot.

This weekend he’ll line up at Sir Michael Hill’s private golf course alongside fellow Kiwis, defending champion Nick Voke and Kerry Mountcastle, who’s fresh off a win at the Gippsland Super 6, part of the Australasian Tour, in Victoria.

Also in the field is former New Zealand Open winner Michael Hendry, who announced in May he was taking indefinite leave from the game after being diagnosed with leucaemia.

Four months later, he returned to the professional competition, winning the Taranaki Open at the end of October, part of the Charles Tour.

He also played in the Cello Invitational PGA Pro-Am at Millbrook Resort and Jack’s Point earlier this week.

Former winners at The Hills Invitational, Dongwoo Kang, Jordan Zunic and Harry Bateman will also be teeing off this weekend, as will multiple Charles Tour winner Josh Geary.

Each of the 20 pros will be joined by three Hills members in four-man teams for the two-round tournament — the pros will again be competing for a $50,000 prize pool.

