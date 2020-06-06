Saturday, 6 June 2020

Car crashes into ditch near Lake Hayes

    By John Gibb
    No-one was hurt when a car slid off Alec Robins Rd into a ditch, near Lake Hayes, in snowy conditions about 2.10pm today, a police spokeswoman said.

    There had been some initial concern that a police vehicle might not have been able to reach the site because of the snow, but police arrived.

    Because there were difficulties and delays in arranging to tow the crashed vehicle away, police gave the car occupants a ride to safety, and the towing would be done later, the spokeswoman said.

