Car crashes at Qtown petrol station

Police are responding to reports of a motor vehicle crash at a Queenstown petrol station.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a crash at the Gorge Rd Caltex petrol station in Queenstown about 11.30am.

Damage from the crash appeared to be minor and it appeared the car had mounted the curb and blown out a tyre.

No injuries had been reported, the spokeswoman said.

