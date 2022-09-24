Cardrona fire almost under control

Helicopters are being used to put out a large hillside fire in Cardrona, due to difficult terrain.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the fire was almost under control at about 4pm and he expected it to be completely extinguished within an hour.

Earlier, Fenz said the blaze had ripped through about 150ha of land.

The fire was high on a hill above an access road off Cardrona Valley Rd and near the snow park.

Shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Luggate and Wanaka were sent but stood down, as it was a challenge to get to the fire on foot.

Three helicopters were used instead.

Conditions were good with little wind in the area and there was no threat to nearby properties.

It was not yet known what caused the blaze.