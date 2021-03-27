Challenge a chilly one

Queenstown residents (from left) Anton Peter, Amber Coote, Chaz Monaghan and Paddy Turnhout prepare for a 23-minute ice bath on Tuesday night. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Shiver me timbers, he did it.

Queenstown resident Paddy Turnhout celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday night by spending 23 minutes in an ice bath, where the water ranged in temperature from just 3.9degC to 4.5degC.

At the same time, he and his friends were raising money and awareness for the I Am Hope charity, set up by comedian Mike King to help New Zealand children get free counselling when they need it most.

Mr Turnhout — who said it was the hardest thing he had ever done — and his personal training colleague Chaz Monaghan spent a total of 276 minutes in the ice bath this month, starting with 60 seconds on March 1 and increasing the time by one minute every day until they reached Mr Turnhout’s 23rd birthday, on March 23.

Along the way, others had jumped in with them for a few minutes at a time to support them.

"There were a couple of scary moments there afterwards with convulsions and involuntary shaking, but we made it out the other side," Mr Monaghan said.

"The 20-minute bath was the worst convulsion-wise. We had someone new in there ... and the emergency reflective blankets were needed afterwards.

"We wouldn’t recommend anyone do it over 10 minutes without having serious training.

"The key thing was to think about the hardships others have gone through, and our own pain being nothing in comparison."

By Tuesday afternoon they had also raised just over $3660 for the mental health charity on their Givealittle page.

Mr Monaghan said they were already thinking about what their next challenge would be and which charity would benefit.



