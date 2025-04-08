Charges laid after co-operation refused

A Queenstown woman refused to undergo breath-testing procedures after a tip-off to police about her poor driving in Arrowtown early yesterday.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the 39-year-old refused to co-operate when she was stopped in Devon St about 1am.

She was suspended from driving for 28 days and summonsed to appear in the Queenstown District Court next month on charges including refusing a blood specimen, refusing to accompany police and refusing to give particulars to police.

Snr Sgt Wilkinson said it was a busy weekend for drink-driving, with another six people caught over the legal limit around the town centre since Friday night.

Of those, three were over the criminal breath-alcohol level of 400mcg.

— APL