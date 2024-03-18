A cheesy love story

PHOTO: OLIVIA JUDD

‘Southland sushi’ has found favour with the Germans.

Last week, Queenstown’s Arctic Kitchen was all hands on deck pumping out 150 cheese rolls after a German film crew member instantly fell in love with the southern treat.

Arctic Kitchen owner Chris Smith says the man stopped by the Glenda Dr cafe and spied a cheese roll in the cabinet.

After devouring one, he immediately ordered 150 more to share with the rest of his film crew.

Smith says chefs Terri Clayton and Martin Fural (right) immediately got to work on a production line, ensuring the rolls of cheesy goodness were ready for collection the next day.

While they’re always a popular item, "I love that we can share the delicacy with tourists", Smith says.

— OLIVIA JUDD