Child hit by vehicle on Queenstown walking track

A child has avoided serious injury after being hit by a vehicle on a Queenstown walking track this morning.

Emergency services were called to the track off Shotover Delta Rd around 11am.

A police spokesperson said they attended along with St John staff.

The child, believed to be aged 9, was treated for minor injuries.

St John has also been contacted for comment.

The incident comes after five youths aged 10 to 13 were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a ditch in Matamata, in the North Island.

All five were thrown from their Nissan Tiida. Four are now in Waikato Hospital's ICU while another is stable in a ward.

The country's holiday road toll currently stands at five, while there have been 17 killed on the roads over the past 11 days.