Child seriously hurt in fall from window in Queenstown

A child has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident at a rural Queenstown address last night.

The child is reported to have fallen out of a window at the property in Lake Hayes

A St John spokesperson said it received the call around 9pm.

St John also sent a chopper to the address but the injured child was taken to hospital by road.

“We sent one ambulance, two responders and a helicopter, and the child was taken to Lakes District Hospital via road.”

Police also attended the incident.

“Police were called to assist Ambulance/FENZ at 9pm last night where it was reported that a child fell from a window,” police said in a statement.

“The child was taken to the emergency department at Lakes District Hospital.”