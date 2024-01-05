Child seriously hurt in fall from window in Queenstown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A child has been taken to hospital in a serious condition following an incident at a rural Queenstown address last night.
The child is reported to have fallen out of a window at the property in Lake Hayes
A St John spokesperson said it received the call around 9pm.
St John also sent a chopper to the address but the injured child was taken to hospital by road.
“We sent one ambulance, two responders and a helicopter, and the child was taken to Lakes District Hospital via road.”
Police also attended the incident.
“Police were called to assist Ambulance/FENZ at 9pm last night where it was reported that a child fell from a window,” police said in a statement.
“The child was taken to the emergency department at Lakes District Hospital.”