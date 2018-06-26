Chinese cultural group visit to boost understanding

St Joseph's School will host young performers from China next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

St Joseph's School Queenstown will host a meeting of cultures when a Chinese cultural group performs there next week.

The young group will perform at St Joseph's Church on July 5.

The visit will also include speeches, a school tour, a sushi lunch and waiata performed by St Joseph's pupils.

The event has been organised by the New Zealand Hubei Culture Trade Economy Association.

Executive member Yurong She said the group was initially invited to perform at schools around Christchurch, and she wanted to extend the visit to Queenstown, ``the most beautiful town in the South Island''.

``We have successfully connected with St Joseph's School and have their support. We would have the cultural performance in their historical church which was a symbol of the traditional culture in Queenstown.''

She said she had always been passionate about bringing Chinese culture to young New Zealanders.

``I think it is a brilliant way to increase the understanding and communication between students from different cultures and as a result, to increase students' confidence and broaden their world views.''

Mayoress Karen Boult is also expected to attend.

- Daisy Hudson