Claim cannabis to support habit

Two Arrowtown flatmates and "brothers in crime" decided to grow their own cannabis because their habit was costing them hundreds of dollars a week.

Grant Andrew Danielson (47), earthworks company director, and Garrath Mark McArley (45), glazier, were jointly charged with possessing cannabis for supply and cultivating cannabis after police executed a search warrant at their Manse Rd home on August 11.

They found four mature plants in a large cupboard, converted into a grow room with a halogen heat lighting system.

A second grow room containing 15 plants was found in the garage, equipped with heat lamps, extractor fans and an air filter. Also found was a plastic bag containing about 1.25kg of cannabis head, a jar with another 15g and two plastic buckets holding about 2kg of head.

Its market value was estimated at between $43,200 and $57,600.

Both men admitted the charges and were convicted on September 12.

They told police all the cannabis was for their own use, as they smoked about a pound (450g) each a year. They claimed they did not sell the drug, but occasionally "looked after" friends.

Police prosecutor Stewart Sluis said in the Queenstown District Court this week there was no evidence the pair had sold the drug for profit, but equally there was "no evidence it wasn’t commercial".

Judge Chris Sygrove said no cash, "baggies or tinnies" or other drug dealing paraphernalia had been found on the property, and cellphone data analysis had revealed "nothing remarkable".

A pre-sentence report stated the pair had decided to grow their own because they did 40 to 60 "spots" a night and could burn through $450 in a weekend.

The men regarded themselves as brothers, Judge Sygrove said.

"Brothers in crime in this case."

In sentencing, he took into account their guilty pleas and offers to each make a $1500 donation to charity.

He imposed four months’ community detention, in which they will be subject to a curfew and their movements electronically monitored, and 12 months’ intensive supervision.

"If you appear before this court again ... you’ll be staring a jail term in the face."

Also sentenced by Judge Sygrove on Tuesday were.—

- Tony Paul Cleaver (32), commercial diver, of Clifton, assault, September 2, Queenstown, emotional harm reparation $800, six months’ supervision.

- Ethan James Haigh (27), carpenter, of Shotover Country, possessing cannabis, June 16, Queenstown, fined $250, court costs $130.