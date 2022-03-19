Climate plan draft adopted

The Queenstown Lakes District Council adopted its draft climate and biodiversity plan for 2022-25 this week and will be seeking community feedback from Monday.

The draft plan, which sets out how the district is going to respond to climate change, includes more than 60 actions, ranging from reducing carbon emissions through more effective land-use planning and infrastructure design to regenerating native forest.

Its district-wide goals include a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 44% by 2030 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The council’s climate action team began developing the draft plan in April last year, building on the first climate action plan, for 2019-22.

It has involved extensive engagement with a wide range of community groups, not-for-profit organisations, partner agencies and the district’s climate reference group.

Council climate action programme manager Katherine Durman said the reference group, made up of community leaders and climate specialists, had been particularly instrumental in the development of the plan and advocating for a stronger focus on biodiversity.

"We took that on board and included it into our goal to see indigenous biodiversity regenerated and the mauri [life force or essence] of our ecosystems protected and restored," Ms Durman said.

"Biodiversity creates healthy ecosystems, supports clean air and water, helps to increase plant pollination, carbon sequestration and much more."