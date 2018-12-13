Climbers' bible to be launched

Michal Karnik climbs one of Queenstown’s hardest routes at Wye Creek on Eweniverse. Photo: Guillaume Charton

A Wakatipu climbers' bible is being launched in Queenstown.

Queenstown Rock, Ice and Boulders has detailed descriptions of more than 1350 climbs, including 750-plus on rock, 200 on ice and mixed routes and 400-plus boulder routes.

The author, Queenstown Climbing Club founder Guillaume Charton, who also wrote or co-wrote earlier editions in 2008 and 2013, said this latest 250-page-plus guide was more comprehensive.

In particular, it includes a section on bouldering for the first time.

''The bouldering [climbing on big boulders] in Queenstown is booming because we've got one of the best boulder fields in New Zealand, Jardines Boulder Field,'' he said.

''This one was over two-and-a-half years in the making because I had to review every climb.''

Mr Charton, who has personally made about 200 first ascents in Wakatipu, said that there is information on how to access each climb, what flora and fauna is in the area and its climbing history.

The past two books have been published by the climbing club, but this one has been published by the NZ Alpine Club ''to reach further'', Mr Charton said.

The club will still, however, receive some of the proceeds.

''With the increase in visiting climbers to this important area, it is essential that we provide the most up-to-date and accurate information possible,'' NZ Alpine Club general manager Karen Leacock said.

The book will be launched in Queenstown tomorrow. A bouldering festival follows the unveiling.

Meanwhile, an ''open spaces'' sign will be unveiled at Jardines Boulder Field this Saturday.

The boulder field was covenanted to the QEII National Trust by Remarkables Station owners Jillian and Dick Jardine.

''We are very grateful to the Jardines for allowing public access in perpetuity,'' he said.

-By Philip Chandler