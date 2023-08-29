Commuter route upgrade begins next week

A nine-month project to upgrade a key commuter route, between Arthurs Point and Queenstown, will begin next week.

Queenstown Lakes District Council property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery said the upgrades, to be carried out by contractor Fulton Hogan, would improve a trail between the McChesney Bridge to the resort, making it a safer and more viable option for people to leave their cars at home.

The existing rural trail along Gorge Rd would be upgraded to asphalt and chipseal, then link to the Matakauri wetlands trail, which would receive surfacing and drainage upgrades, but remain unsealed.

"We’ll also be sealing the road shoulder that runs adjacent to the Matakauri wetlands to provide a more direct, sealed surface for commuters, in addition to the gravel path through the wetlands."

Mr Avery said the route began again along Robins Rd, beside the Queenstown Recreation Ground, and would finish at the intersection of Memorial and Camp Sts.

The urban section of Gorge Rd was outside the scope for this project, but funding would be considered in the upcoming long-term plan process.

Parts of the recreation ground carpark would temporarily close from Monday to allow for retaining walls to be built. Drivers would be directed to alternative options, such as Lakeview or Boundary St.

The project was funded by the "transport choices" package, announced in December 2022 , part of the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency climate emergency response fund programme.

The project is expected to be complete by June 2024.

Staff reporter