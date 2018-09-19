Skip to main content
Queenstown’s newest diva smashes it at Pride in the Park
She's sparkly, sassy, and she will survive.
Economist discusses accommodation impact
Economist discusses accommodation impact
The growth of residential visitor accommodation is severely affecting housing affordability and long-term rentals in the Queenstown Lakes district, an economist says.
Conviction is quashed on appeal; judge ‘overstepped’
Conviction is quashed on appeal; judge ‘overstepped’
A Canadian woman who felt "bullied" by a judge into pleading guilty has had her conviction quashed on appeal.
Pay rise of 3.6% for council chief executive
Pay rise of 3.6% for council chief executive
Queenstown's council boss is getting a pay bump.
Chopper pilot criticised over health and safety records
Chopper pilot criticised over health and safety records
The health and safety policy of a pilot’s company was not updated to reflect new laws introduced before he was involved in a helicopter crash that killed his business partner, the Queenstown...
Court stoush looms over skifield wetland
Court stoush looms over skifield wetland
Forest and Bird is taking the Otago Regional Council and NZ Ski to court over a protected wetland it says was destroyed by development on the Remarkables.
Alleged drink-driver four times limit
Alleged drink-driver four times limit
Two suspected drink-drivers were stopped in Queenstown overnight.
QLDC chief exec gets pay rise
QLDC chief exec gets pay rise
Queenstown's council boss is getting a pay bump. Queenstown Lakes District Council councillors yesterday voted to give chief executive Mike Theelen a 3.6 % pay rise, taking his annual salary to $348,000.
Queenstown's noise wars: Resident sick of constant 'doof-doof'
Queenstown's noise wars: Resident sick of constant 'doof-doof'
A Queenstown street described as "party central" has been the location of more noise complaints than any other and one resident says houses rented on Airbnb are to blame.
Apartment sells for almost $1.4 million
Apartment sells for almost $1.4 million
A Queenstown apartment has sold for an eye-watering $1.399million.
Pilot trial: safety records missing
Pilot trial: safety records missing
Risk assessment records of a company owned by a pilot involved in a helicopter crash that killed his business partner were "misplaced", a court heard.
Over the moon at Pride Week homecoming
TV presenter over the moon at Pride Week homecoming
Broadcaster Matty McLean can’t quite believe a high school is holding its own Pride Week. That it’s his old high school has the openly-gay TV personality beaming from ear to ear.
Queenstown Airport rakes in $76k in parking fines
Queenstown Airport rakes in $76k in parking fines
Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) raked in a whopping $76,000 in parking fines over the past three years for tickets issued on its land.
Rescued skydiver discharged from hospital
Rescued skydiver discharged from hospital
The woman seriously injured after crashing near the Cardrona Alpine Resort on Monday remains in a stable condition in Dunedin hospital.
New taxi-service permits proposed
New taxi-service permits proposed
New permits may be introduced for taxis and other small passenger service vehicles and, in some cases, residents in the Queenstown Lakes District.
Pride in the Park to go big
Pride in the Park to go big
The forecast in Queenstown tomorrow is for a party to be proud of.
Treasury CEO: economy strong despite gloom
Treasury CEO: economy strong despite gloom
New Zealand's Treasury boss has cast doubt on the impact of surveys showing falling business confidence, saying the economy is in good shape.
Thrillseekers recovering after crashes
Thrillseekers recovering after crashes
A paraglider remains in hospital and a skydiver has been discharged after they were involved in separate crashes in the Queenstown Lakes area yesterday.
Three cars damaged, man charged
Three cars damaged, man charged
A Welshman allegedly badly damaged two cars and also caused significant damage to a third while driving nearly four times the legal limit in Frankton.
Two rescues after thrill-seekers crash
Two rescues after thrill-seekers crash
Emergency services responded to two separate incidents involving adrenaline sports enthusiasts in the Queenstown Lakes District within three hours yesterday.
