Coughing at woman showed disregard for others: judge

A man who coughed at a woman on an Alexandra bridge last month before saying "bring on Covid-19" has been sentenced to 180 hours’ community work and 12 months’ intensive supervision with special conditions.

Marshall James Penny (21), driller, of Alexandra, admitted one charge of breaching the Alert Level 4 lockdown, on April 11 at Kingston, one of failing to maintain physical distancing, on April 12 at Alexandra, and one of not performing social distancing by coughing on a member of the public, on April 23 at Alexandra.

He also admitted an unrelated charge of driving while disqualified, having been convicted at least twice previously, on March 30, at Cromwell — for that he was disqualified for 13 months.

In the Queenstown District Court yesterday defence counsel Tanya Surrey said, in relation to the lockdown breaches, Penny had struggled with the "instruction".

However, he was "very remorseful" for the incident on the Alexandra bridge, was under the influence of alcohol at the time and had little recollection of the comments he made.

"He was pretty upset to hear about the impact that had on the victim and the wider family — he really just wasn’t thinking straight at the time.

"He’s very much learned his lesson having spent a week in Invercargill Prison and instructs it was a huge wake-up call.

"He’s only young and he’s wanting to move on with his life and stop making stupid decisions."

Judge John Strettell said the three lockdown breaches demonstrated his "disregard to his requirements and obligations" during a time when the rest of New Zealand was complying.

"It was aggravated by his conduct on the last occasion when he approached a person, coughed, and made comments to the effect ‘bring on Covid-19’.

"It showed a disregard for the rights of other persons [and] it showed a lack of common sense."