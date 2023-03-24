Council agrees on roundabout land

Another new roundabout is planned for Queenstown.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council yesterday agreed to dispose of part of the land it owns at Ladies Mile to enable Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to construct the roundabout at the intersection of State Highway6 and Howards Dr, beside the Queenstown Country Club retirement village.

In a report to council, transport manager Tony Pickard said compensation was yet to be finalised. However, the land disposal at 516 Ladies Mile was expected to be about $825,000.

Land on the other side of the road owned by the council would be swapped with Waka Kotahi to enable the fourth leg of the roundabout to be constructed.

Mr Pickard said Waka Kotahi was in the detailed design phase of the $115million upgrade of the state highways running from Lake Hayes to Queenstown.

He told councillors the location of the proposed roundabout was a critical intersection and a critical part of the council’s spatial planning around Ladies Mile, where about 2400 more houses were contemplated on the northern side of the highway.

The proposed roundabout, which required Waka Kotahi to acquire about 4150sqm of land on either side of the road, was intended to improve traffic flows and safety.

It would also see the removal of several trees.

"The council is very aware of the public’s interest in the row of trees along the edge of the 516 Frankton-Ladies Mile property and has been proactively working with Waka Kotahi and the local community association to identify areas both on and off the property for replacement trees to be planted."

The exact number of trees to be removed had not yet been confirmed. Additionally, nine planter-belt trees would also be removed to provide new access to the Ladies Mile Pet Lodge. The council intended to follow the requirements of its new tree policy — it required two replacement trees to be planted for each one removed.

"In addition, the council’s arborist has inspected the trees, and confirmed that they are of an age and type which results in a low likelihood of being successfully relocated."

