Council definite on reuse for arts building not razing

The Queenstown Lakes District Council has made clear it wants the Queenstown Arts Centre building, on Stanley St, relocated and reused rather than demolished. PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

The Queenstown Lakes District Council will seek public submissions on whether to remove a Queenstown CBD building from its strategic assets register — but is making i it clear its preference is for the building to be removed and reused, not demolished.

At a full council meeting last week, councillors eventually voted to adopt a statement of proposal for the Stanley St Queenstown Arts Centre building, which has housed the resort’s arts community for the past 20 years.

The council has signalled it wants the land that building, and the neighbouring Queenstown Performing Arts Centre Trust building — which is not relocatable — sit on for either a temporary car park or a construction laydown area until the site becomes part of the Project Manawa civic/cultural centre, which could ultimately rehouse the arts centre.

The arts centre building, part of Queenstown’s first high school, is thought to date back about 100 years, however, it has no historic protection.

At last week’s meeting, Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said there was a desire in the community to ensure the building survived.

"I think if we decided that we were going to dispose of these buildings in some fashion, we should make that conditional on a proposal that saw the buildings retained on a new site somewhere, rather than simply demolished and turned into firewood."

However, Cr Niki Gladding put forward a separate motion — to table the item and have staff report back with a draft statement of proposal addressing options for the future of the arts centre building — on the basis she believed the present statement of proposal was asking "the wrong question".

"The question we should be asking is community, ‘what do you want to see happen with this building?’. There need to be practical options that the community can have a say on, that councillors hearing the SOP [statement of proposal] can actually make a positive decision on, because I don’t want to be back here with it still on the strategic asset register having to go out for consultation again."

Council chief executive Mike Theelen said the process was the correct one given the building was the strategic asset, not what it was used for.

"The first step, in my view, is to remove it from the strategic assets register, that allows us to then start to have some conversations about what we do with the building."

He suggested the council could signal its preference now that, should the building be removed from the strategic assets register, officers would be instructed to seek its reuse and relocation, rather than demolition.

"That will send a clear signal about what the council hopes to achieve because, as we know, there are a number of people who’ve expressed interest ... about the future reuse.

"We can ensure that’s the way that we ultimately release the building," he said.

Cr Craig Ferguson said while the building had "no heritage status to it", as a council representative on the heritage trust, "I’d be appalled if this building was demolished".

Cr Gladding’s separate motion was lost, councillors subsequently voting to adopt the statement of proposal for consultation, with clear direction if the hearings panel agreed to remove it from the register, council officers were instructed to seek its relocation and reuse, rather than demolition.

-- tracey.roxburgh@odt.co.nz