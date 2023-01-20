Council to place warning signs at site of Glenorchy drowning

A handmade sign was yesterday visible on the shore of Lake Wakatipu at the mouth of the Rees River where the swimmers went missing. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Warning signs will be installed at Glenorchy where two swimmers have gone missing in less than a week.

The move comes as police search for a man who went missing after a rescue attempt, less than a week after another man drowned in similar circumstances at the same spot.

A handmade sign was yesterday visible on the shore of Lake Wakatipu at the mouth of the Rees River where the swimmers went missing.

A Queenstown Lakes District Council spokesman said responsibility for waterway safety involved several different agencies as well as the wider community.

There was no single authority responsible for the choice people make to enter a body of water, the spokesman said.

‘‘Whilst not wishing to speculate on the outcome of these investigations, council is installing warning signage at this location and sharing information via our social media and other channels,’’ the spokesman said.

The council would offer any information and assistance to the police-led investigations into the most recent incident.

‘‘Learning that a second person has drowned at the head of the lake so soon after the first tragedy is truly devastating. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the person’s friends and whānau, as well as the Glenorchy community who will naturally share a sense of sadness, shock and loss,’’the spokesman said.

