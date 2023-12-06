Council sorry for Frankton pong

Urgent repairs are underway at a faulty Queenstown wastewater plant which is raising a stink in Frankton.

The resort's council has apologised and promised to resolve the issue at Shotover Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Queenstown Lakes District Council general manager property and infrastructure Tony Avery said staff and service suppliers were working to fix the sludge processing and dewatering system.

“The system in need of maintenance is essential for keeping the biological processes that are responsible for the treatment of wastewater healthy,” said Mr Avery.

“I’d like to acknowledge and apologise for the odour that has been noticed around the Frankton area.

"We hope to have repairs in place and the smell under control as soon as possible.”

The council had notified Otago Regional Council’s pollution team about the odour and was providing daily reports on smell coming from the facility.