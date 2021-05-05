Covid second-jab clinics start

Vaccination clinics will be open in the resort over the next fortnight to provide border workers, their family contacts and frontline health workers with their second Covid jabs. Photo: ODT files

Second-dose Covid-19 vaccination clinics have started in Queenstown.

Vaccination clinics will be open in the resort over the next fortnight to provide border workers, their family contacts and frontline health workers with their second Covid vaccination - the first vaccinations were administered about three weeks ago.

In a statement, Southern District Health Board Covid-19 vaccine rollout incident controller Hamish Brown said eligible people who missed their first vaccine would also be able to book in.

Planning was also under way to open regular clinics from the beginning of June for ‘‘group 3’’ vaccinations - for people aged 65 or older, those living with a disability, pregnant women, those with a relevant underlying health condition and people living in custodial settings.

Mr Brown said since the transtasman bubble opened on April 19 the border at Queenstown had been monitored by Public Health South, which provided a health presence at Queenstown Airport to meet every international flight.

Lakes District Hospital was also working with the health board’s emergency management team to manage patients if they came to the emergency department with Covid-19 symptoms.

- Staff reporter