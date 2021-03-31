Covid vaccination clinics to open in Queenstown, Te Anau

Covid-19 vaccination clinics are set to open in Queenstown and Fiordland in coming weeks, the first in the South outside Dunedin and Invercargill.

The Southern District Health Board today said clinics would commence in Queenstown on Saturday, April 10.

They would be open to current border workers and those who would become part of the border workforce should a trans-Tasman bubble come into effect, their household contacts and our frontline health workers.

"This is a further important milestone in our rollout of the Covid vaccine,” says Hamish Brown, who is leading the rollout of the vaccine programme for the SDHB.

He said there were logistical challenges involved in delivering the vaccine, and "we sincerely appreciate the efforts of the health providers in these centres . . . to get the vaccine to the border workforce, their household contacts and front-line health workers in these communities".

“This is a huge step to protect our workforces who have been on the frontline of our fight against Covid.”

The Queenstown clinics will run on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 April from 9.30am to 4pm. Weekday clinics run from Monday 12 April to Thursday 15 April from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The Fiordland clinic will be in Te Anau, and run from Tuesday 13 April until Friday 16 April, with times to be confirmed.

Further clinics for frontline health workers in rural areas of the Southern district will be progressively opened from mid-April.

Bookings are essential for all clinics.

To schedule a vaccine appointment, frontline health workers are asked to complete a web form. It can also be found on the Southern Health website here