Crash site 'too deep' for police divers

new-skydivecrash3.jpg Planes, boats and jet skis search for the missing skydiver in Lake Wakatipu yesterday. Photo: Mandy Cooper

The New Zealand Police Dive Squad has not yet been deployed from its base in Wellington to assist with the recovery of the body of a skydiver from Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown.

The skydiver, a foreign national in his mid-20s, who has not been yet named, and his instructor crashed into the lake near Jacks Pt on Wednesday afternoon during a jump with NZONE Skydive Queenstown.

The instructor was pulled alive from the lake about 20 minutes later with minor injuries.

A police media spokesperson said this morning the lake, which is about 250m deep where the pair went in, was "too deep'' for the diver squad to effectively search.

"It's not necessarily a case that the dive squad will be deployed to assist in the recovery,'' she said.

"We're liaising with them and they're providing advice . . . to see whether using sonar is viable, whether it is something that will work.

"It's all part of working out how we effect the recovery.''

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission investigators are conducting an on-shore investigation.

Lead investigator of the accident, Barry Stephenson, said he and a colleague would spend the next few days interviewing witnesses and NZONE staff, and securing physical evidence.

That evidence would include video footage from a camera on the instructor's wrist.

Missing skydiver wearing life vest

The chief executive of NZONE parent company Experience Co, Anthony Ritter, confirmed to media yesterday that the missing man was wearing a life vest.

The life vest had to be inflated manually by the wearer or instructor, but whether that had occurred was a matter for investigators.

Mr Ritter said NZONE staff were devastated by the incident, and its skydiving operations had been suspended until further notice.

He wanted to "convey our deepest sympathies to all those concerned'', particularly the missing man's family and friends.

The jump instructor, who had been discharged from Lakes District Hospital on the day of the accident with a "few minor bruises'', was in "remarkably good spirits'' in the circumstances.

Mr Ritter said the company would carry out an internal review to ensure its "systems and procedures were followed and continue to be followed''.

It had undergone a successful independent safety audit last August.

"Skydiving is a risky activity - there is an element of risk - but I can assure you we do everything we can to mitigate any such risk.''

Although the incident was NZONE's first fatality in its 27-year history, it was "one too many''.

When asked by the Otago Daily Times about the deaths of three skydivers in an accident at another Experience Co operation near Cairns in October, he said they were group's first fatalities in Australia for more than 20 years.

"It's never a good time for these incidents, but we believe in our systems, our procedures and our policies.''



