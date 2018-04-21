Saturday, 21 April 2018

Creating a buzz

    One of Vietnam’s highest-profile music producers has been in Queenstown this week.

    Nguyen Quoc Trung, pictured in Macetown — near Arrowtown, is a big name in the Vietnam music scene and is also a judge on reality TV show Vietnam Idol.

    He is visiting with nine other influential Vietnamese people as part of  high-end German camera company Leica Camera’s launch into Vietnam.

    As part of the launch the group was invited to spend a week in the resort snapping photos and creating a buzz for people back in Vietnam.

    The group arrived last weekend and has visited Macetown, played polo, ridden the gondola and tasted wine in the Gibbston Valley.

    A helicopter flight into the Southern Alps National Park was also on the cards. The group leaves Queenstown today. 

