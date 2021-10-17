Sunday, 17 October 2021

12.35 pm

Crews battle blaze in Kawarau Gorge

    By John Lewis
    Motorists are warned to expect delays as crews battle a vegetation blaze above the highway between Cromwell and Queenstown today.

    Six appliances, two tankers and two helicopters with monsoon buckets are fighting the out-of-control fire on hills near Roaring Meg in the Kawarau Gorge (State Highway 6).

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said emergency services were called to the blaze about 11.30am.

    Strong winds are fanning the flames and motorists have been warned to expect delays on the route.

