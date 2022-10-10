Crews dampen hotspots as strong winds pose new threat

Strong winds may cause problems for firefighters trying to damp down hotspots in the Mt Creighton fire. Photo: Fenz

Fire and Emergency staff have worked furiously today to extinguish numerous hotspots within the Mt Creighton fire but strong winds may cause crews further problems.

The hotspots were detected by thermal imaging — incident controller Mark Mawhinney said ground crews with hand tools worked to extinguish seven, while helicopters were "waterbombing" the other six, which could not be accessed on the ground.

While no new fire activity was detected today, the wind is picking up, with sustained speeds of up to 40kmh.

Operations would be suspended once that exceeded 60kmh — NIWA predicts gusts of up to 120kmh later today, but they were expected to die down overnight.

Emergency services were first called to the fire about 4.35pm on Friday.

By Saturday night, it had grown to about 200ha, in the Twenty Five Mile Creek area, and was initially fought by eight helicopters and four ground crews.

On Sunday, seven ground crews and six helicopters continued to battle the blaze, which had grown to about 230ha, destroyed the land on Mt Crichton Station and reached an area managed by Department of Conservation.

A further update is expected this evening, meanwhile, Mr Mawhinney said the "mopping up" would continue tomorrow.