Monday, 10 October 2022

Crews dampen hotspots as strong winds pose new threat

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    1. Regions
    2. Queenstown

    The fire burning at Mt Crichton, Glenorchy. Photo: Fenz
    Strong winds may cause problems for firefighters trying to damp down hotspots in the Mt Creighton fire. Photo: Fenz
    Fire and Emergency staff have worked furiously today to extinguish numerous hotspots within the Mt Creighton fire but strong winds may cause crews further problems. 

    The hotspots were detected by thermal imaging — incident controller Mark Mawhinney said ground crews with hand tools worked to extinguish seven, while helicopters were "waterbombing" the other six, which could not be accessed on the ground.

    While no new fire activity was detected today, the wind is picking up, with sustained speeds of up to 40kmh.

    Operations would be suspended once that exceeded 60kmh — NIWA predicts gusts of up to 120kmh later today, but they were expected to die down overnight.

    Emergency services were first called to the fire about 4.35pm on Friday.

    By Saturday night, it had grown to about 200ha, in the Twenty Five Mile Creek area, and was initially fought by eight helicopters and four ground crews.

    On Sunday, seven ground crews and six helicopters continued to battle the blaze, which had grown to about 230ha, destroyed the land on Mt Crichton Station and reached an area managed by Department of Conservation.

    A further update is expected this evening, meanwhile, Mr Mawhinney said the "mopping up" would continue tomorrow. 

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter