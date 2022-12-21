Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Crisis service delayed

    The new Central Lakes mental health crisis service, initially expected to open before Christmas, has been delayed until at least the new year.

    "Sickness and staffing issues" were responsible for setbacks, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ) said in a media release yesterday.

    HNZ Southern executive director of mental health, addictions and intellectual disability Toni Gutschlag said the crisis response team would work closely with Central Lakes Family Services, to cover Queenstown and Wanaka over the next few weeks, getting ready to implement the service.

     

