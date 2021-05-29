Queenstown

    Irate over table rates

    Last week, the Otago Daily Times reported about 60 businesses within the CBD did not expect to...

    The boss of Queenstown’s Eichardt’s Private Hotel and The Grille says the council’s policy to offer a 50% discount on businesses’ table and chairs licence fees, in response to Covid, is ‘‘too little, too late’’.
