Crown Range closed as snow falls in South

Snow on the Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService

A wintry blast has brought snow to parts of the South, closing some roads and making driving conditions treacherous.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council says the Crown Range road is closed and crews are working to clear snow and ice and to grit the road. An update is expected at 8.30am.

The council says more snow is expected this morning, and advises drivers to carry chains.

Roads in the Wakatipu are wet and temperatures are hovering around freezing. Motorists are urged to take care on bridge decks and in shady spots around day break.

The Coronet Peak Road is also closed owing to snow. The Lindis Pass (State Highway 8) is open but extreme care is required. Ploughs are still working to clear there.

Snow has fallen around Kingston, and there are reports of a tree down on the highway about 5km north of the township. Snow has also fallen around Arrowtown, and reportedly in many hilly areas around the South.

A heavy snow watch remains in place for much of Otago and Southland through to noon today.

In the North Island, snow has closed the Desert Road (SH1) between Turangi and Waiouru, and SH46 between Rangipo and Tongariro.