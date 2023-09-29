Crypto cases continue to climb

The number of cases in Queenstown’s cryptosporidium outbreak continue to edge upwards, health authorities say.

Medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack said there were now 48 confirmed cases (up from 45), 12 probable cases, and there under investigation.

A source of infection has yet to be identified and boil water notice remains in place for much of the Queenstown township.

The news comes after it was revealed three people have been admitted to hospital as the disease is transferred from person to person.